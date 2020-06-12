IanCast Highlights:

The triple witching hour is here for options, futures, and expirations. See Ian and Paul’s secret weapon for investing in this market .

. Penny stock cryptos are pointing to bitcoin’s post-halving rally.

TSLA hits $1K milestone! What’s next…

Pot stocks’ crazy run and the marijuana ticker for our 2020 outlook.

Up, down, up ….

“Paul and Ian — What’s going on with the market?!”

Well today, we’re going to tell you. Somethings happening called “triple witching” that involves options, futures and expirations.

But the even bigger movement we’re seeing is disruption.

Think of the Dow Jones Industrial Average today. It’s junk!

But what’s clear is that the small stocks are making their move — disrupting the big ones in the Dow and all over the markets.

It’s America 2.0.

And it’s awesome for Bold Profits readers! The Big Money can’t play. The stocks are too small for them. But we are IN.

This is a market for Main Street — for you.

The companies that we’ve recommended across our services are tailored for this Main Street bull market. And our stocks are going to shoot up like crazy!

Make sure you’re ready for these profits by watching today’s IanCast:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader

P.S. Paul and I use a secret investing weapon for this market during times of the triple witching we talked about in today’s IanCast. Earlier this year, members had the chance to grab a 50% gain in just six days. Meaning within one week, you could have scored a $2,500 payout for every $5,000 invested. But with our Rapid Profit Trader method, these kinds of high-speed returns are not that unusual. See all the details here.