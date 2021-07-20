 be_ixf;ym_202107 d_20; ct_50

What You Can Learn From 3 America 2.0 Investors

Paul Mampilly

Jul 20, 2021

39 second read

America 1.0 investors, like Warren Buffett, are looking in the rearview mirror.

They don’t see that the world is being remade with America 2.0 — completely transforming the economy we know and growing new branches for future success.

So what are America 2.0 investors watching? Your mega trends!

  • Tesla and autonomous tech.
  • Batteries and new energy.
  • Bitcoin and blockchain.

Our goal is to generate BIG money over time. And to do that, we have to look ahead. You’re not going to find it looking to the past with stocks like Apple or Campbell Soup.

You have to look at the disruptors.

Check out today’s video to see how you and three incredible America 2.0 investors are doing this today:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

