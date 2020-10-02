 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_02; ct_50

What STM Is Telling Us About the Economy Now

Ian Dyer

Oct 2, 2020

36 second read

We try to avoid the news when possible and focus on the stock market instead.

The 2020 forecasts told us microchips would go down. We didn’t believe it. And now, semiconductor companies are hitting all-time highs.

In 2016 when Paul recommended STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) (Congrats Profits Unlimited subscribers on being up 462%!), people called him crazy!

We love STMicroelectronics, but we’re even more bullish on what new highs for STM mean for the rest of our mega trend stocks.

Tune in to see what STM is showing us about the future of our economy. And which stocks will see the greatest gains. Plus, some insane new moves in Tesla and bitcoin:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

