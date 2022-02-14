 be_ixf;ym_202202 d_14; ct_100

What is PSV* Super Options

Super Options

If you have recently found a charge on your credit card or bank statement from PSV* Super Options it’s because you have subscribed to one of Banyan Hill’s financial newsletters by the name of Super Options.

  • Super Options is a premium newsletter service.
  • If you’ve decided that you no longer want to be part of our auto-renew program, or even if you want to cancel your subscription altogether — though we’ll be sorry to see you go — know that you can do that before you’re charged by logging on to your self-service portal at Customer Self Service.
  • If you find that you are not receiving your Super Options subscription materials or have a billing inquiry, please contact our customer service department using the contact information below:
    • Call our Customer Service team toll-free at 1-866-584-4096 Monday-Friday between 8 am and 8 pm ET.  International customers can contact us at 1-443-353-4446.
    • To reach us by email, please use our Contact Us form found on our website here: Contact Us

