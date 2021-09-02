 be_ixf;ym_202109 d_02; ct_50

What is PSV* Slingshot Profits

If you have recently found a charge on your credit card or bank statement from PSV* Slingshot Profits it’s because you have subscribed to one of Banyan Hill’s financial newsletters by the name of Slingshot Profits.

  • Slingshot Profits is a premium newsletter service.
  • If you’ve decided that you no longer want to be part of our auto-renew program, or even if you want to cancel your subscription altogether — though we’ll be sorry to see you go — know that you can do that before you’re charged by logging on to your self-service portal at Customer Self Service.
  • If you find that you are not receiving your Slingshot Profits subscription materials or have a billing inquiry, please contact our customer service department using the contact information below:
    • Call our Customer Service team toll-free at 1-866-584-4096 Monday-Friday between 8 am and 8 pm ET.  International customers can contact us at 1-443-353-4446.
    • To reach us by email, please use our Contact Us form found on our website here: Contact Us

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Paul, your investment research has been a godsend. Our portfolio was just a tad over two million dollars. I paid my daughter's legal fees, my wife's medical expenses, helped my wife's stepmother with home repairs, loaned our son money for real estate. I also bought two used vehicles, one for our daughter and one for our eldest grandson. All told, these expenses added up to well over a quarter million dollars. I am happy to report that we have profits left over!”

- Taylor M.

"You told me to ignore the noise on Wall Street. And thanks to you, I started towards the end of 2016 with $200,000 in my account and I recently put in an extra $100,000. [As of February 2019] My account is worth $500,788! I would’ve missed out if I followed conventional wisdom."

- Helen C.

“Loving this. Should have started a long time ago.”

- Jay

