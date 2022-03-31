 be_ixf;ym_202203 d_31; ct_50

What is PSV* Profit Point Alert?

Profit Point Alert

If you have recently found a charge on your credit card or bank statement from PSV* Profit Point Alert it’s because you have subscribed to one of Banyan Hill’s financial newsletters by the name of Profit Point Alert.

  • Profit Point Alert is a trading service. In this era of low interest rates, it’s nearly impossible to find investments that pay a reliable income. Yet our top market technician has discovered a way to help you make anywhere from $150 to $3,000 in as little as 60 seconds — without buying any stocks.
  • If you’ve decided that you no longer want to be part of our auto-renew program, or even if you want to cancel your subscription altogether — though we’ll be sorry to see you go — know that you can do that before you’re charged by logging on to your self-service portal at Customer Self Service.
  • If you find that you are not receiving your Profit Point Alert subscription materials or have a billing inquiry, please contact our customer service department using the contact information below:
    • Call our Customer Service team toll-free at 1-866-584-4096 Monday-Friday between 8 am and 8 pm ET.  International customers can contact us at 1-443-353-4446.
    • To reach us by email, please use our Contact Us form found on our website here: Contact Us

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Thirteen of my positions are up well over 50% in less than a year since joining your service. Two are in the triple digits with several close behind. My personal money manager, who works for one of the largest banks in the country, is envious of my gains. I never dreamed this was possible. My trips to China to teach English to young Chinese students is now much more affordable. Thank you for your dedication and help.”

- Chris K.

"I went all in with $310,000 and a year later, my portfolio was at $425,000. This I would have never accomplished with mutual funds, I will be following your research for the rest of my life thank you Paul and the team."

- Karl A.

"Since I started following your secret over your multiple publications, my $659,000 account is up to $715,000 in just 2 months. I’m up $56,000 in one month alone."

- Will O.

