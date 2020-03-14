 be_ixf;ym_202003 d_14; ct_50

Weather the Market Panic With Paul’s Rules of the Game

Posted by | Mar 14, 2020 | ,

2 minute, 14 second read

When times are tough, we watch the markets nonstop and over communicate to you. We’re going to go the extra mile for you.

It’s hard to watch markets fall and hold Strong Hands. But this is the moment for Strong Hands.

Please remember that America 2.0 is still here — the stocks and mega trends we follow are paving the way.

Right now, people are preparing for the worst when it comes to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

But while you may be stockpiling canned goods and toilet paper, you should also be taking precautions to ride out the volatility.

Luckily, Paul has prepared a road map. It’s his Rules of the Game.

This is your blueprint for success in the stock market, and it will show you how to safeguard your portfolio. It provides you a volatility buffer and emotional security blanket.

We thought this could help you this week while the market is testing our Strong Hands.

So we’re giving you access to this special report, free of charge. Just click here or on the image to read your free report.

Bottom line: There’s a way for you to prepare your portfolio for any market. The Rules of the Game will get you there.

Coronavirus Coverage for Bold Profits Investors

This week was a roller coaster in the markets, but our team was on top of it. Here’s what they recommended during all the panic:

And remember: Paul is constantly watching the markets. And he’s posting live updates on Twitter nearly every hour.

So if you’re not already following Paul on Twitter, you can do so @MampillyGuru.

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

