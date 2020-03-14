Weather the Market Panic With Paul’s Rules of the Game

When times are tough, we watch the markets nonstop and over communicate to you. We’re going to go the extra mile for you.

It’s hard to watch markets fall and hold Strong Hands. But this is the moment for Strong Hands.

Please remember that America 2.0 is still here — the stocks and mega trends we follow are paving the way.

Right now, people are preparing for the worst when it comes to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

But while you may be stockpiling canned goods and toilet paper, you should also be taking precautions to ride out the volatility.

Luckily, Paul has prepared a road map. It’s his Rules of the Game.

This is your blueprint for success in the stock market, and it will show you how to safeguard your portfolio. It provides you a volatility buffer and emotional security blanket.

We thought this could help you this week while the market is testing our Strong Hands.

So we're giving you access to this special report, free of charge.

Bottom line: There’s a way for you to prepare your portfolio for any market. The Rules of the Game will get you there.

Coronavirus Coverage for Bold Profits Investors

This week was a roller coaster in the markets, but our team was on top of it. Here’s what they recommended during all the panic:

And remember: Paul is constantly watching the markets. And he’s posting live updates on Twitter nearly every hour.

many folks will be thinking. hey why should i bother going through this? why not sell and come back when things are calmer. the truth is the vast majority of people who sell never come back in. also the big money is made by holding over time. — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) March 12, 2020

the better thing to do is to just understand that there is volatility and fluctuations in the market. a panic means very rapid drops, as people sell quickly. equally, once the panic passes, prices recover and the price rise resumes. — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) March 12, 2020

So if you’re not already following Paul on Twitter, you can do so @MampillyGuru.

