It’s been a week of birthdays.

As you know, Profits Unlimited’s five-year birthday is this week!

We even filmed a little birthday video to commemorate five whole years of Paul’s flagship newsletter, which you can check out here.

Today, I want to keep the festivities rolling.

Because on top of our birthday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average just turned 125 years old!

What a milestone. But there’s one thing you need to know before you make a celebratory stock buy.

You see, when it comes to investing, sometimes it’s best to go with more youthful companies.

Today, I’ll tell you why the average age of companies in the Dow Jones will need to decrease in order to reach 100K … and produce real America 2.0 $$$.

America 2.0 Is Young

It’s no surprise the Dow Jones is filled with companies of yesteryear.

These companies are getting up there in age.

On average, a Dow Jones company is 95 years old.

That’s a significant time to be around.

Now, many might think it would be a no-brainer to invest in companies that have been around for a while, because they’ve been through a lot.

However, this is not the case.

To get the big gains in America 2.0, we need disruptification.

The new is disrupting the old, which means younger companies with newer business models and new ways of providing better services are stealing market share from traditional companies.

I mean, the technologies in many of our America 2.0 plays haven’t even been around for that long!

That’s why our America 2.0 stocks are far younger than today’s Dow Jones tickers.

The average age of a Profits Unlimited company is 23 years old.

That’s a fourth of the Dow’s average.

Put another way, the Dow’s Procter & Gamble was founded in 1837. Most of our Profits Unlimited stocks launched after 2000 — with the absolute oldest stock starting in 1946.

The point is, younger companies are not stuck in their ways. They adapt instead of cementing themselves to tradition.

Failing to adapt means the Dow companies are likely to see the boot and be replaced with younger stocks, like the ones in Profits Unlimited.

Get Your Portfolio in a Celebratory Sweet Spot

Still wondering if younger stocks might be better for your investment portfolio?

Take a look at the past five years. Profits Unlimited has generated a 260% return, while the Dow has only made a 117% return:

That goes to show the power our young America 2.0 stocks have, compared to the Dow.

So, here’s what you can do to get the potentially bigger and better gains:

Just looking at the date of a company’s founding is a good gauge to see if you are investing in the past or the future. There’s a good chance companies that started in this millennium are tackling America 2.0 issues. Profits Unlimited is our laser-focused America 2.0 portfolio. It’s filled with many innovative, game-changing stocks with more than half starting after 2000. We believe many of these companies have what it takes to be put in the Dow and to help it reach 100K by the end of this decade. However, you don’t have to wait until they’re in the Dow to enjoy the gains from this run-up. You can check our America 2.0 strategy now and start embracing the young! Maybe you could even be sitting on a ton of gains by our next birthday! Click here for the details.

Don’t settle for America 1.0 returns.

By investing in the new, you’ll be exposed to picks that are future-oriented, ready to disrupt America 1.0 and the Dow.

Happy investing,

Patrick Goodrich

Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing