I’m sure hearing my Dow 100K by 2030 prediction sounds ridiculous, ludicrous and insane.

Of course! It’s a BIG call.

But not impossible.

I mean that kind of move has happened before…

A 65,000-point surge to the six-figure goal line is a 185% move from here. The Dow Jones has made that kind of move before over a similar time period.

Today I’m going to share with you a time in our country’s past when the Dow’s nearly 4X move mirrored America’s advancement in society.

And why I believe history is ready to repeat itself.

The Lost Generation Scored a 250% Move: Your Turn Is Next

All babies born between 1883 to 1900 are part of the lost generation.

Imagine being born then…

There’s no such thing as an airplane.

Telephones and radios were in their infancy stages and not widely used.

The popular Henry Ford Model T wouldn’t come out until 1908.

The closest thing to space was watching the movie A Trip to the Moon, which technically didn’t come out until 1902.

However, when this generation reached adulthood, they lived through one of the greatest golden ages in American history — the Roaring Twenties.

The Roaring Twenties era produced a record number of millionaires during its 10-year stretch.

The real driver for this was the lost generation coming of age. They had experienced hardships and therefore embraced technology that made life easier.

This helped to drive the Dow Jones to soar over 250% from the beginning of 1920 to its peak in 1929.

That’s an incredible run. And it wouldn’t have happened without the technological achievements that manifested into new mega trends driving the Dow growth.

Fast forward to today, and a similar story is being told.

The millennial generation was born 100 years later, in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Back then, the internet was just coming around. Millennials didn’t have Twitter or YouTube, autonomous electric vehicles were out of the question and the new digital asset class of cryptocurrencies? Forget about it.

Now … millennials can’t live without these mega trends. They embraced the new, and they aren’t looking back.

Exactly how the lost generation used the telephone, radio, planes and cars to increase economic productivity, millennials will use America 2.0 innovations to produce more.

In turn, I believe this will rocket the Dow to 100K.

How You Can Earn Generational Gains

Now you may wonder how you can take advantage of the next Roaring Twenties.

It is already 2021.

We are a year behind.

For that, I say — you are not too late.

Happy investing,

Patrick Goodrich

Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing