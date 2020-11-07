Vote 2021: Your Mega Trend Stocks

This week’s election had the highest voter turnout since 1900.

And in that spirit, we want to hear from you! But this week, we want to know your vote for your favorite Strong Hands Nation mega trend!

We’re collecting your mega trend investing wish list in order to find you the best stocks for 2021 profits.

After all, our mega trends are stacking up to push forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution in America 2.0.

Mega trends like: Artificial intelligence, semiconductors, 3D printing, new energy, the Internet of Things, precision medicine and autonomous vehicles.

And they produce BIG winners.

As you can see, the best way to make big bucks as our nation booms in the era of America 2.0 is by investing in our Bold Profits mega trends.

Red, Blue, Purple! Our Bold Profits Trades for 2021

Here’s what the team found for you this week:

