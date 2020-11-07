Vote 2021: Your Mega Trend Stocks
This week’s election had the highest voter turnout since 1900.
And in that spirit, we want to hear from you! But this week, we want to know your vote for your favorite Strong Hands Nation mega trend!
We’re collecting your mega trend investing wish list in order to find you the best stocks for 2021 profits.
After all, our mega trends are stacking up to push forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution in America 2.0.
Mega trends like: Artificial intelligence, semiconductors, 3D printing, new energy, the Internet of Things, precision medicine and autonomous vehicles.
And they produce BIG winners.
- One Profits Unlimited semiconductor play brought home 125% in under two years. (Don’t miss our winning America 2.0 game plan for 2021 here.)
- Another outstanding Extreme Fortunes precision medicine stock gave subscribers 432% gains in just under a year! (See how Paul finds small-cap super bull plays here.)
- And a key Internet of Things player turned around a fast 97% gain in just one month to Rebound Profit Trader (See our V-recovery rebound strategy here.)
As you can see, the best way to make big bucks as our nation booms in the era of America 2.0 is by investing in our Bold Profits mega trends.
So, we want to know YOUR vote for your favorite mega trend for 2021! Click here or on the image below to cast your vote now:
Red, Blue, Purple! Our Bold Profits Trades for 2021
Here’s what the team found for you this week:
- Election-Proof Stocks for America 2.0. The stock market has been through all kinds of innovations over the course of U.S. history with many different presidents. And the economy is currently on a roll!
- Get 2 Post-Election Trades to Surge this November. There’s a lot of fear out there about the election’s impact on the stock market. But Paul’s not worried, since a certain set of stocks are going to SURGE in the post-election markets.
- Score Profits With 1 Tech to Disrupt Sports. Half of a trillion-dollar global sporting goods market is set to be transformed by 3D printing. With a disruption that big, the gains could be huge for you.
- Prediction Buy: 3D Printing in Dow 100K. The global 3D printing market is expected to grow 643% by 2030. This momentum could land a 3D printing company to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a huge driver to push the Dow to 100K.
- Pot Stocks Post-Election Rally: Action to Take. Check out our full coverage of the post-election market and what to expect from our Fourth Industrial Revolution stocks — including pot stocks.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team