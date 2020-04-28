 be_ixf;ym_202004 d_28; ct_100

Paul Mampilly

Apr 28, 2020

The future of America 2.0 homebuying is here now.

With VR technology, you don’t have to physically go anywhere to tour a new home.

It’s more productive, more efficient and allows for a more thorough walk-through than actually going to a house.

VR is an America 2.0 solution to a stale America 1.0 method — especially when it comes to viewing a new house.

Check out my video below to find out how you can invest in the future of homebuying today:

Regards,

Editor, Profits Unlimited

