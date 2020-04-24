V-Recovery Market Update — Oil, Sell-Off, No. 1 Trade

Yesterday we suddenly saw a huge move in the markets.

And seeing what caused this, it shows us investors remain incredibly emotional.

But the truth is we are in a “V-recovery.” This bull market will make new highs faster than anyone imagines right now — and America 2.0 stocks will get there first.

If you’ve been on the fence about investing, now is the time.

Today we discuss our No. 1 trade for negative oil prices, the industry we call “digital steel” that will build America 2.0 and hand investors life-changing gains in the process …

And a new update on our big 3 — Tesla, bitcoin and pot stocks.

The 5G Revolution

So many of you have been writing to me about 5G technology and everyone wants to know what I think about it.

I really believe that 5G is going to supercharge the America 2.0 revolution. The revolution that is already accelerating faster and faster as a result of the current crisis.

I think about this tech revolution like a complicated Rubik’s Cube. You can turn one part of a Rubik’s Cube and it affects every part of it.

When I look at our megatrends that build America 2.0, that represent the component parts of America 2.0, I really believe that widespread adoption, availability and usage of 5G is going to skyrocket any number of technologies that change the world.

Let me give you three examples of this.

1 – Real Estate

But more specifically, real estate through the use of virtual reality. We have been told by companies like Zillow and Redfin that virtual real estate viewings are skyrocketing. In other words, people are staying at home and they are looking at real estate.

The millennial generation is buying real estate using these virtual visits.

One of the best ways to look at a house or a neighborhood is to use virtual reality to get a sense of it. Why would 5G accelerate virtual reality beyond real estate and into surgery or manufacturing? It’s because it could bring a level of depth and detail that requires a lot of bandwidth.

5G is fast and is going to be available everywhere because it is wireless. I believe you are going to see an extraordinary acceleration into the adoption of virtual reality.

2 – 3D Printing

At this point, you know that 3D printing is a big part of America 2.0. In fact, the signature America 2.0 stock is the 3D printing stock. 3D printing is also going to benefit from the bandwidth, availability, access and widespread usage of 5G.

Right now, 3D printers are still located on premise. In other words, in the same place where people manufacture today. There’s no reason for that.

We can setup 3D printers anywhere. These printers could be in one place, while the engineers, designers and owners are thousands of miles away. Sending instructions to the printers. You can place these 3D printers anywhere in the world, exactly where they are needed.

They can be in one place, use software to come up with the idea and simply send it. Because 5G will become more available, you can parallel any number of 3D printers to make entire things — an entire house or even an entire space vehicle.

The at SpaceX are already using 3d printers and they are not alone. There’s going to be an enormous move to making 3D printing the default method of manufacturing.

3 – “Robotaxis” and Autonomous Vehicles

Based on what I have seen from recoveries in China and other counties, I believe this crisis is going to drive a greater adoption of autonomous vehicles and robotaxis. People will welcome it. Until now, they have been largely experiments that people have done.

People have been somewhat unwilling up til know. There has been some push back. However, from what I have seen in China, people want private transportation. They no longer desire to be in a collective space where there can be viruses or germs. People want a clean, private space to transport themselves. That is the perfect setup for robotaxis.

Tesla is at the forefront of this. While Uber and Google are innovating in this space as well. I believe there will be impetus for all of these companies to push their services. Governments, which have largely been somewhat unhelpful, will actually encourage the developments.

I believe this is going to create the impetus for robotaxis and autonomous vehicles where you can call a car and it will come to you and take you where you want to be. That will benefit from 5G because we need reliable, fast communication so the cars can communicate to each other, communicate to you and communicate to its base so everything happens the way it’s supposed to.

The Time to Act Is Now

