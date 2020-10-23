 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_23; ct_50

V-Recovery: AAPL & MSFT Drag, Our Stocks Surge

Ian Dyer

Oct 23, 2020

V-Recovery: AAPL & MSFT Drag, Our Stocks Surge

The market is making its V-recovery.

But you can’t use the S&P 500 Index as your compass. America 1.0 companies — like Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) — are dragging the index down.

We are NOT #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on AAPL.

We ARE #BOP on America 2.0 stocks that will disrupt the old-world ones.

See exactly what we mean about AAPL and MSFT in today’s IanCast. And find out what sectors you can invest in that are leading the V-recovery:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

