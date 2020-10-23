The market is making its V-recovery.

But you can’t use the S&P 500 Index as your compass. America 1.0 companies — like Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) — are dragging the index down.

We are NOT #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on AAPL.

We ARE #BOP on America 2.0 stocks that will disrupt the old-world ones.

See exactly what we mean about AAPL and MSFT in today’s IanCast. And find out what sectors you can invest in that are leading the V-recovery:

