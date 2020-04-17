 be_ixf;ym_202004 d_17; ct_50

V-Bottom: 3 Trades for America 2.0’s Grand Opening

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Apr 17, 2020 | ,

1 minute, 6 second read

From our America 2.0 headquarters, we’re seeing an amazing scenario play out.

We believe we’ve hit the “V-bottom” in the market and our stocks are ready to pounce higher than ever this month.

America is ready to reopen for business.

And this is the best opportunity to buy into the greatest recovery in history.

Check out today’s IanCast for this massive America 2.0 update that Paul joined so we could tell you all the ways you can profit from this grand reopening in April.

 3 Most Profitable Trades for April

  1. Shipping — This is one of the most cyclical industries in the world. And as America reopens its doors to get supplies moving, there’s a huge opportunity to buy into this bottleneck.
  2. Tesla — Despite lockdowns, Tesla still managed to increase sales! There are years and years of growth ahead for Tesla. And TSLA $1,000 seems too easy now, especially since most people aren’t watching one area of the business that will take the whole electric vehicle industry to the next level.
  3. Bitcoin — We’re fast approaching the third-ever halving next month. And it’s following the same pattern as the last time this happened when the price of bitcoin jumped from $200 to $20,000!

Get the full scoop here. 

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader

