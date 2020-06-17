Story Highlights:

A technology this big — that will impact every aspect of your life —means there’s a MAJOR investment opportunity.

Semiconductor chips are going to be the building blocks of America 2.0.

30 chip-stocks you can buy today before the industry rockets up to $831.5 billion by 2024.

In 25 years, we’ll have a completely new vision.

But for today, we take for granted that almost every building is made out of bricks or drywall…

That most of our cars run on gas-fueled engines…

And our washers need to spin to clean our clothes.

But, one technology will change it all.

Semiconductors.

Our walls will have sensors in them so that we can control the temperature in every room — we’ll know how much energy is being used at any time.

Our cars will drive themselves, using chip sensors to navigate the roads, while we sit back and relax.

Smart Internet of Things washers with built-in Wi-Fi will clean and steam clothes in minutes with just the sound of our voice.

That’s exactly why the building blocks of America 2.0 are best represented by semiconductors.

Paul calls it “digital steel” because it will transform the world as we enter the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

A technology this big — that will impact every aspect of your life — usually means there’s also a MAJOR investment opportunity.

And, let me tell you … semiconductor chips should be at the top of your list this year.

One reason: chips are coming home and taking its place in America 2.0. This move by the U.S. is going to drive the semiconductor industry sky-high.

And I’ll tell you how you can buy 30 semiconductor-chip stocks today.

Creating Jobs and Investment Opportunities

Jobs make the U.S. economy go ‘round.

And I’m pleased to say that a brand-new bipartisan bill aims to bring back much needed America 2.0 manufacturing jobs to the U.S.

The bill is called Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act.

It will revive semiconductor-chip manufacturing right here in the USA.

Per the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), while U.S.-headquartered companies account for approximately 50% of global semiconductor sales and design software, only 12% of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity is in the U.S.

With the introduction of the CHIPS for America Act, the imbalance will soon change.

The CHIPS Act will ensure the U.S. holds its lead in design while creating jobs, increasing our chip-making independence and solidifying national security.

Keith Jackson, president, chief executive officer and director of ON Semiconductor and the 2020 SIA chair, put it this way:

The CHIPS for America Act would help our country rise to this challenge, invest in semiconductor manufacturing and research, and remain the world leader in chip technology, which is strategically important to our economy and national security. We applaud the bipartisan group of leaders in Congress for introducing this bill and urge Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that strengthens U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research.

Did you know semiconductor chips are needed for most everyday items to function?

Modern-day items like our televisions, smartphones, washer and dryers and cars all need semiconductor chips to work properly.

Based on sales revenues, the global semiconductor industry is worth about $621 billion and forecast to grow to $831.5 billion by 2024:

If the CHIPS Act becomes a law, this current revenue projection will be boosted even higher.

The CHIPS for America Act is going to push semiconductor technology to the next level and bring the technology to America 2.0.

U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology and innovation is critical to American economic growth.

Buy 30 Semiconductor Companies in 1

Semiconductors are going to be a big player in this new era of America 2.0.

And you can gain exposure to 30 of some of the best U.S. semiconductor companies with one buy.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSE: PSI) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds 30 U.S. semiconductors stocks.

These companies have been screened based on a variety of investment-merit criteria including price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action and value.

Since its March 18, 2020, low PSI is up 51%:

Semiconductor chips continue to be an integral part of our daily lives.

This new bipartisan legislation will not only help the U.S. maintain, but exponentially grow, its chip manufacturing business and bring jobs stateside.

This bill pushes the America 2.0 agenda further forward and helps reap financial benefits for all who invest accordingly.

And remember to follow me on Twitter @ALancasterGuru. I’ll post timely updates until we talk again next week.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing