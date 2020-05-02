Up 48%! Tweet Us Your #BOP Story Today!
We’re not permabulls.
But we are #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on what we believe 100% will be a bull market for the history books.
And it looks like you are too!
Our twitter feed is on fire with positive messages from our incredible Bold Profits Nation!
Take a look at some from Paul Mampilly’s @MampillyGuru:
@MampillyGuru from 19-24 Mar I took my last bit of cash and spread it over 28 stocks from across Paul’s services. These stocks were the most volatile during Covid 19 scare. As of 27 Apr I’m up avg of 48%. YES I AM BOP WITH VERY STRONG HANDS.
— JL Johnson (@jjohnson1151) April 27, 2020
I started following you with profits unlimited with only 500 dollars i played 8 of your recommendations and im about to hit 4000.00. Even with down market days i've made gains. Although i cant afford the big secrets lol im proud of the portfolio you helped me build.
— Alton Burke (@AltonBurke5) April 24, 2020
Thanks for writing in, JL and Alton!
We believe we are entering a recovery of historic proportions in America 2.0. And this week we showed you what Dow 100,000 looks like.
So we’ll keep the #BOP news and opportunities coming to you.
Do you have a #BOP story to share? Tell us about it or the life-changing gains you’re looking forward to in America 2.0. You can tweet us @MampillyGuru or shoot us an email at boldprofits@banyanhill.com.
Who knows, you may be featured in the next Saturday Bold Profits Daily.
Your #BOP Bold Profits Coverage
Here’s this week’s best of the best:
- Get the New Class of America 2.0 Stocks. We are Americans. We snap back. We fight back. And that’s what we — and our economy — are doing. It’s why this will be the greatest recovery in our history.
- Check out Amber’s Macro Monday: 5G Green Light for America 2.0 Profits. 5G is the gateway to the America 2.0 present and future. 5G tech will enable the revolution of connected cars, EVs and robotaxis for big players like Uber and Tesla by 2025. Let’s face it, this is where 5G really counts for us.
- How to Invest Today in America 2.0 Real Estate. With VR technology, you don’t have to physically go anywhere to tour a new home. It’s more productive, more efficient and allows for a more thorough walk-through than actually going to a house.
- 15 Stocks to SELL for a Strong America 2.0 Portfolio. You need to make the choice to weed out troubled America 1.0 companies. Amber’s identified 15 stocks that are likely to cut their dividends — a sign of a fading America 1.0 company.
- Dow 100,000 is Coming! 4 America 2.0 Stocks to Buy First. Introducing our superstar, behind-the-scenes analyst Patrick Goodrich, who shares the Bold Profits case for Dow 100,000. This is how America 2.0 stocks will replace dated companies and launch the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 100,000.
- Get the Semiconductor Stocks for the 2020 Market Rally. Stocks are rebounding in a big way, but not in the way many would have predicted.
The Bold Profits team keeps growing! Make sure you follow the whole team on Twitter for a daily dose of #BOP America 2.0 coverage!
- Paul Mampilly — @MampillyGuru
- Amber Lancaster — @ALancasterGuru
- Ian Dyer — @IanDyerGuru
- Tamara Barkhanoy — @TBarkhanoy
- Patrick Goodrich — @PGoodrich6
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team