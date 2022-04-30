UNFILTERED Paul Mampilly…

You want more? We’ll give you more.

You’re used to seeing Paul in his YouTube videos, but now he’s turning off the camera and picking up the mic.

And he’s coming straight to you unfiltered.

Welcome to your new PaulCast:

(Listen to the first episode here.)

In this first episode, he discusses interest rates, inflation, growth stocks and where the market is going in 2022.

Now you can listen to Paul’s latest takes on America 2.0 on the go!

But we want to hear from YOU!

Maybe you’ll even give Paul his next topic. 😊

Here’s one … finish this sentence:

3 must haves for our new America 2.0 world#Bitcoin $TSLA

? — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) April 21, 2022

Tell us your 3 must-haves for America 2.0 now:

Our friend Mary on Twitter already posted her answer:

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD).

Nice one! And good call! We believe 3D printing is definitely a game-changer that is remaking our America 2.0 world.

If you haven’t seen Paul’s 3D-printing forecast yet, you’re missing out. See it here.

