TSP $Price Target for Autonomous Trucking Revolution!

You saw how self-driving technology disrupted the car industry.

The demand for a Tesla is so high, they’re sold out for the rest of the year.

Autonomous vehicles are the future. And not just the ones in your garage…

Now the autonomous trucking market is about to take off! The market is projected to nearly TRIPLE in size by 2028 to $2.5 billion!

My pick for self-driving trucking tech is TuSimple Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: TSP) from our Profits Unlimited portfolio.

I recommended it in November 2021 with a price target of $145/share in the next three to five years. It’s currently trading around $11.

Now is the time to invest — while prices are still low.

So, today, we’re sharing 1, 2, 3 ways to lock in potential profits by investing in the autonomous truck market early! Check it out:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited