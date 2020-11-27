One down, two to go!

I recently made a few Tesla predictions:

TSLA will be added to the S&P 500.

The company will create the very first fully 3D-printed car.

TSLA could become the next company to buy into bitcoin.

After just a few weeks, I’m happy to say one has already unfolded.

On December 21, TSLA will be added to the S&P 500.

Tesla met (and actually far exceeded) all of the index’s requirements. In my opinion, this is well overdue, but it’s no less bullish for the stock.

There are dozens of ETF’s that try and mimic the return of the S&P 500.

Since Tesla is such a large company at over half a trillion dollars, it will take up a large part of these ETFs.

That means all of these funds will need to load up on TSLA shares. It’s going to push Tesla’s demand even higher — which is good for us.

Should You Buy Pot Stocks Next Year? 3 Signs Point YES

Another prediction I’ll be making soon is for pot stocks.

Last year, I said that ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) would double this year.

That one is looking unlikely at this point. Demand didn’t come in as I had expected.

However, these companies are looking better than ever. I believe there’s still massive upside from here.

Overall, MJ is up about xx% since bottoming out in March. And I have a new prediction of where it will be at this time next year.

Until then, I’m seeing three #BOP signs for pot stocks in 2021:

Sign of Pot Stock Boom No. 1 — A couple of pot stocks have recently made new 52-week highs.

For a marijuana sector that’s been crushed over the past couple years, this is a fantastic sign. It shows real demand once again, and now these stocks are getting ready to break out.

Sign of Pot Stock Boom No. 2 — Legislation is continuing to create a larger market for marijuana.

During the 2020 election, five new states voted to legalize marijuana on some level.

This brings the total number of states to legalize it medicinally to 42, and 15 states now allow recreational use.

Sign of Pot Stock Boom No. 3 — Marijuana is stealing market share from the old vice economy such as alcohol and tobacco.

This drove early acquisitions from tobacco and pot companies. Two big deals resulted in a $1.8 billion deal and a $4 billion deal.

These huge purchases drove the prices of cannabis stocks way up, but it was clear that the tobacco companies were hedging their businesses with the emerging marijuana new vice economy product.

Now, we’re seeing these companies work together to roll out new product lines of edibles, cannabis-infused drinks, and more.

This is “cannabis 2.0.”

And we believe it will not only take a giant piece of market share from the global $2 trillion alcohol and tobacco market, but it will also be a main driver of demand in pot stocks in 2021.

Top Action for Your 2021 Portfolio

I’m bullish for Tesla and pot stocks next year. With the Fourth Industrial Revolution backing these disruptors, the sky is the limit.

As I mentioned above, Tesla is a Bold Profits staple. It represents so many of our big mega trends — electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, even space.

