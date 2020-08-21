TSLA hit $2,000 yesterday! What a great kind of crazy.

You can count on us to bring you the #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) here. Even when the other guys are still down on Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).

Seriously?!

Tesla is so much more than a car company, and it has so much room to soar higher.

This is just one example of a really defining moment for America 2.0.

We’re calling this era the Super Bull market. Tesla is just one of the many home runs we’re seeing.

To be honest, we’ve never been more bullish.

This is so big that Paul is holding a live event all about these opportunities on Tuesday. Don’t forget to reserve your seat at the Super Bull Summit now by clicking here.

And check out our video today for three more stocks to buy with Tesla, our bitcoin $50,000 prediction and game changers in the cannabis world:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

Editor’s Note: Mark the day: Tuesday, August 25, at 1 p.m. EDT Paul is going live to reveal the No. 1 investment every American should own today. He’ll tell you how being a Super Bull helped him pinpoint 332% in three months and 400% in a day for his readers … even a personal 2,539% gain in eight months. Now it’s your time to be a Super Bull. Seats are filling up. Just click here to RSVP today.