 be_ixf;ym_202008 d_21; ct_50

Select Page

TSLA $2K! Time to Be a Super Bull

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Aug 21, 2020 | , ,

1 minute, 13 second read

TSLA $2K! Time to Be a Super Bull

TSLA hit $2,000 yesterday! What a great kind of crazy.

You can count on us to bring you the #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) here. Even when the other guys are still down on Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).

Seriously?!

Tesla is so much more than a car company, and it has so much room to soar higher.

This is just one example of a really defining moment for America 2.0.

We’re calling this era the Super Bull market. Tesla is just one of the many home runs we’re seeing.

To be honest, we’ve never been more bullish.

This is so big that Paul is holding a live event all about these opportunities on Tuesday. Don’t forget to reserve your seat at the Super Bull Summit now by clicking here.

And check out our video today for three more stocks to buy with Tesla, our bitcoin $50,000 prediction and game changers in the cannabis world:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

Editor’s Note: Mark the day: Tuesday, August 25, at 1 p.m. EDT Paul is going live to reveal the No. 1 investment every American should own today. He’ll tell you how being a Super Bull helped him pinpoint 332% in three months and 400% in a day for his readers … even a personal 2,539% gain in eight months. Now it’s your time to be a Super Bull. Seats are filling up. Just click here to RSVP today.

Recommended For You

10X Your Returns With This Powerful Strategy  

AI + Quantum Internet = Space $$$ for You

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This