TSLA, Space, Bitcoin & Pot: 2021’s BREAKOUT Stocks

Ian Dyer

It feels like there are two speeds in the market.

FAST: Our America 2.0 stocks are basically going up in a straight line. Some of our equal-weighted portfolios are up around 60%, 85% this year … with one heading to 200%!

SLOW: Yet, America 1.0 stocks are doing the opposite and starting to fall.

The market always looks forward. And that’s what we’re recommending for you in 2021.

Exciting innovation is on the horizon. And we’re sharing our top predictions that are set to go full speed ahead (UP!) next year: TSLA, space stocks, bitcoin $115K, and my favorite cannabis ticker:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

Editor’s Note: If you’re bullish on Ian’s bitcoin $115K prediction for 2021, you need to see this. The tech behind bitcoin could disrupt every industry on the planet. And there’s a brief window of opportunity for you to invest in the one company at the forefront of this technology. Click here to read the whole story and see the details for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity now.

