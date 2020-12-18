TSLA, Space, Bitcoin & Pot: 2021’s BREAKOUT Stocks

It feels like there are two speeds in the market.

FAST: Our America 2.0 stocks are basically going up in a straight line. Some of our equal-weighted portfolios are up around 60%, 85% this year … with one heading to 200%!

SLOW: Yet, America 1.0 stocks are doing the opposite and starting to fall.

The market always looks forward. And that’s what we’re recommending for you in 2021.

Exciting innovation is on the horizon. And we’re sharing our top predictions that are set to go full speed ahead (UP!) next year: TSLA, space stocks, bitcoin $115K, and my favorite cannabis ticker:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

