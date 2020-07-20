TSLA Predictions: $4,000 Stock and Earnings Expectations

 be_ixf;ym_202007 d_20; ct_50

Jul 20, 2020

Some called us crazy when we said back in January that Tesla Inc.’s (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock would hit $1,000 this year.

But demand is hotter now than ever before.

Last week, the world’s most innovative electric vehicle (EV) maker marched right past our $1,000 price prediction — hitting $1,500!

And that’s just the beginning, as the EV boom remakes the American car industry and shapes America 2.0.

This week Amber Lancaster, Ian Dyer and I update you on our earlier stock price prediction for Tesla to eventually become a $4,000 stock.

Plus, what to expect for Tesla’s earnings announcement this week and the incredible innovations coming to the market in EVs now. (Hint: new stock picks coming soon!)

Check out today’s Market Talk for our Tesla update and how you can capitalize on the EV revolution:

