TSLA New Highs Coming Before December 21

Ian Dyer

After years of being denied and shut out, the S&P 500 has welcomed Tesla to the index.

It only took Tesla being valued at half a trillion dollars to get it done!

We’ll take it.

TSLA just hit a new high. And we see another surge coming before it claims its spot on December 21.

And looking ahead to 2021, we see more disruptification — the Fourth Industrializing of the S&P 500 and the world:

  • Airlines — out. Flying air taxis — in. (We’re calling one the Tesla of air travel.)
  • Fossil fuels are being toppled by new/alternative energy — one of our stocks already hit 1,200%.
  • Gold’s waterfall decline will send bitcoin soaring more than its current 456% rise.
  • The old vice economy will transfer to marijuana.

We’re laying out some new predictions for these America 2.0 heavy hitters today. Check it out:

Regards,

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

P.S. New energy is disrupting the old in a big way. And that’s going to be huge for investors. Imagine five times more millionaires than the IanCast favorites: cryptos, pot stocks and all of the Big Tech giants — COMBINED. Here’s one way to get in on the new energy revolution in America 2.0 today. Click here to see details from our full report.

