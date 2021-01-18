 be_ixf;ym_202101 d_18; ct_50

Select Page

TSLA Earnings Prediction + 2021’s Battery Boom

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Jan 18, 2021 | , ,

51 second read

TSLA Earnings Prediction + 2021’s Battery Boom

The global electric vehicle (EV) market is booming thanks to one tech innovation: Batteries.

And we’re excited to see what this means for our favorite EV — Tesla.

TSLA earnings are coming and we have some predictions.

With Tesla leading the way, more and more car companies are increasing their stake in EVs. This is creating a battery boom!

And we have a stock that has huge potential for this rise!

Even Tesla has mentioned investing in a company like this. It’s an innovator that’s already up more than 100% in just over two months.

This stock is in my Secret Portfolio — my research service that pinpoints the kind of stocks I’d usually keep for myself.

But in America 2.0, I want you to have full access to these recommendations. Click here to see the details.

And be sure to watch today’s video for another key way you can invest in the 2021 battery boom right now:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Recommended For You

2 Best ETFs for Precision Medicine’s “Breakout” Year

2 Best ETFs for Precision Medicine’s “Breakout” Year

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This