TSLA Earnings + 2022 Price Target

If Tesla ONLY focused on its EVs (electric vehicles), it would still have incredible growth ahead.

But you know Tesla is not just an auto company.

The solar energy, battery and Powerwall sectors of Tesla are just the cherries on top of an America 2.0 powerhouse.

We recorded before earnings came out, but you can see if we hit the nail on the head with our TSLA forecast. Amber is going to tweet out snippets from her “earnings express.” And you can check our TSLA calls here.

There are still naysayers counting on Tesla to fall.

But, I say no way!

Paul said it best in one of his latest tweets:

people will look back at this time and say "can you believe this was trading so low." in hindsight it'll be so obvious, so clear that the right thing to do was to be #stronghands 💪however in the moment, each day, each week can feel endless. stay strong be #BOP our time cometh 🚀 — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) July 14, 2021

I’m so #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on TSLA, I’m putting out a 2022 price target for the stock.

Catch up on all the action for Tesla, cannabis and bitcoin (new highs!) now:

