TSLA, Bitcoin: Your 2021 Market Outlook

Ian Dyer

We’re dumping all our growth stocks for old-world value stocks!

HA! No way. Some readers in the Twitterverse suggested it, but you know that’s not how we roll here at BOLD Profits.

We know the market’s been crazy, but think about where we were this time last year.

We stayed bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) and held Strong Hands. And what happened? Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) soared 490% and bitcoin rocketed 715% since April 2020.

We see nothing but growth ahead.

Today, we’ll tell you how we block out the noise and gauge what’s really going on in the America 2.0 market.

Plus, what we see coming for our stocks ­— TSLA, crypto, MJ…

Get the full scoop in today’s IanCast. And watch to the very end. Paul and I put a NEW super bullish prediction out for bitcoin that could blow your mind … but it’s very real.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

P.S. Did you see our new bitcoin prediction today? Well, that’s just the beginning of the opportunities coming in the crypto market. I’m taking the lead on our new crypto trading research service that’s coming soon. I’m beta testing it with Paul now. (So far, I’ve closed zero losing positions. Only winners!) I think this is a great opportunity for you. And if you want to get some great free info on crypto before we launch, just click here to sign up for it.

