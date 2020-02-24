 be_ixf;ym_202002 d_24; ct_50

Select Page

Amber’s Macro Monday — TSLA and 5 MEGA Trends to Watch

Amber Lancaster

Posted by | Feb 24, 2020 | , ,

1 minute, 15 second read

Amber’s Macro Monday — TSLA and 5 MEGA Trends to Watch

To grab mega profits, you have to watch the mega trends.

So today, I’m going to tell you about five MEGA emerging technologies and trends that are driving this new era of America 2.0.

One is a Bold Profits favorite: Tesla and the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

There are so many incredible innovations happening with EVs every day. And it’s going to change transportation as a whole in a big way.

We may even be looking at only gas-free vehicles as early as 2025.

It’s clear that people are already embracing America 2.0. As an investor, this is what you need to watch for as part of America’s tech-focused future.

So check out my Fab 5 charts this month for all things mega:

Watch above to see:

  • The emerging tech of esports, an up-and-coming sports competition using video games, and how it connects America 2.0 sectors such as the Internet of Things, fintech and the millennial generation. (1:01 – 3:17)
  • Where the richest places in the United States are for 2020. (7:41 – 8:57)
  • My answers to your questions from last month’s Macro Monday and why we’re #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) at Bold Profits. (8:58 – 11:51)

We are your lifeline to all the America 2.0 coverage that no one else is talking about. So, if you like what you see here, please subscribe to the Paul Mampilly YouTube channel and follow us on Twitter (@MampillyGuru and @ALancasterGuru) for all the updates.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

Recommended For You

Stocks Are Down: Let the Strong Investors Win

5G wireless charge revolution

5G Rollout Unleashes a Stealth Industry Surge: Your Way In

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This