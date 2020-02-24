Amber’s Macro Monday — TSLA and 5 MEGA Trends to Watch

To grab mega profits, you have to watch the mega trends.

So today, I’m going to tell you about five MEGA emerging technologies and trends that are driving this new era of America 2.0.

One is a Bold Profits favorite: Tesla and the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

There are so many incredible innovations happening with EVs every day. And it’s going to change transportation as a whole in a big way.

We may even be looking at only gas-free vehicles as early as 2025.

It’s clear that people are already embracing America 2.0. As an investor, this is what you need to watch for as part of America’s tech-focused future.

So check out my Fab 5 charts this month for all things mega:

Watch above to see:

The emerging tech of esports, an up-and-coming sports competition using video games, and how it connects America 2.0 sectors such as the Internet of Things, fintech and the millennial generation. (1:01 – 3:17)

Where the richest places in the United States are for 2020. (7:41 – 8:57)

My answers to your questions from last month’s Macro Monday and why we’re #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) at Bold Profits. (8:58 – 11:51)

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing