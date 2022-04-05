TSLA $20K in 2022?

Tesla. Stock split. Let’s talk about this.

I posted a poll on Twitter with mixed reviews of what it will be:

coming $TSLA stock split will be — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) April 1, 2022

But, hey. Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) today is a $1,100 stock … 20-1 is not out of the question.

So, if you multiply Tesla’s stock price by 20, some of you might be thinking you’re going to make $20,000 in 2022?

Unfortunately, that’s not how a stock split works. So I’m going to clear up some of the false news you hear on the internet.

And I’ll tell you what the Tesla stock split actually means. Should you buy before the split or after? And my prediction for the TSLA split:

🛑 👉 Wait! Paul just talked about how we are super #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) on Tesla — split or no. But he forgot to mention that’s there’s another innovation happening right NOW that could help send TSLA (and other EV stocks) to the moon with growth and innovation! What’s the secret super power of every electric vehicle? The battery. See Paul’s full story on a new tech that could lead to a 12-million-mile battery here!

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited