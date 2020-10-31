TSLA 2021 Stock Predictions

A million-mile battery.

More than 650,000 Cybertruck preorders.

American astronauts launched into space for the first time in a near-decade.

Tesla made a HUGE splash in 2020. And we can’t wait to see what it has in store for next year.

But our team has a few ideas…

Tesla is a groundbreaking America 2.0 company. It’s going to lead us into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And we have 3 predictions of how it’s going to make waves in 2021:

Prediction No. 1: TSLA will be added to the S&P 500.

Prediction No. 2: The company will create the very first fully 3D-printed car.

Prediction No. 3: TSLA could become the next company to buy into bitcoin.

It’s bold we know. But if anyone can do it, it’s Tesla.

And we have a bonus prediction for you to top Tesla’s million-mile battery. Paul sees a 12-million-mile battery upgrade coming!

And he can tell you the stock to buy for this energy revolution today. Click here to read all the details in his special report presentation.

Our Strong Hands Nation will be ready for what’s next for TSLA in America 2.0. And ready to lock in incredible gains in 2021.

Keep reading to see how to start today.

Your 2021 Portfolio Prep

Here are the first steps you can take for a profitable 2021:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team