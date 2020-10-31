TSLA 2021 Stock Predictions
A million-mile battery.
More than 650,000 Cybertruck preorders.
American astronauts launched into space for the first time in a near-decade.
Tesla made a HUGE splash in 2020. And we can’t wait to see what it has in store for next year.
But our team has a few ideas…
Tesla is a groundbreaking America 2.0 company. It’s going to lead us into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And we have 3 predictions of how it’s going to make waves in 2021:
Prediction No. 1: TSLA will be added to the S&P 500.
Prediction No. 2: The company will create the very first fully 3D-printed car.
Prediction No. 3: TSLA could become the next company to buy into bitcoin.
It’s bold we know. But if anyone can do it, it’s Tesla.
And we have a bonus prediction for you to top Tesla’s million-mile battery. Paul sees a 12-million-mile battery upgrade coming!
