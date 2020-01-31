 be_ixf;ym_202001 d_31; ct_50

TSLA $1,000 This Year … Are You Ready?

Ian Dyer

Jan 31, 2020

51 second read

TSLA $1,000 This Year … Are You Ready?

What an earnings report!

Move over, General Motors (GM) and Ford. Tesla is on a run.

We never doubted it.

You wouldn’t know it from the media’s criticism of Elon Musk and his company. But there are three big reasons Tesla is on track to have a $1,000 stock by year’s end — and $4,000 in no time!

In today’s Bold Profits Daily Iancast, Paul and I reveal the key reasons Tesla is leaving traditional automotive manufacturers in the dust.

In addition, check out today’s video to learn:

  • What’s behind TSLA’s triple and why the company’s margins will be 10 times what GM and Ford had at their peaks.  (0:24 – 14:50)
  • The surprising factor — tied to what Paul calls “America 2.0” — that is boosting bitcoin and a smart crypto play to profit from it. (14:52 – 26:00)
  • What’s igniting the nation’s “new vice economy” and the white-hot housing market, and how to get in on all the action. (26:06 – 27:35)

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

