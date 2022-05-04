TRUE Story: $1,000,000 With Strong Hands

Federal Reserve rate hikes … inflation … doom & gloom. Not today.

Today we’re choosing to be #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) and here’s why:

Hey Paul,

As a long-time follower and Inner Circle Member, I just wanted to encourage you to stay upbeat … and congratulate you on your patience!

As someone who has been actively involved in the stock markets for probably 30 years, I have seen these cycles (both up and down) many times. And you know what … THE MARKETS ALWAYS COME BACK!

I hate to admit it, but truthfully, for many years, I thought I knew what I was doing and didn’t need to pay for an expert’s advice … but I finally woke up and realized that:

1.) I don’t have anywhere near the level of experience that you have and 2.) I don’t have the resources (money or staff) to do the levels of research that you do … so why on earth would I NOT invest in your services???!!!

Doing so was probably one of the smartest decisions I have made in my entire life, as your guidance and advice have probably made me over $1,000,000 … and that doesn’t even count the positions I currently have and what they are going to make me when this market turns around!

So all I can say is thank you. Keep doing what you are doing, and to the naysayers I say … no one is forcing you to listen to Paul’s advice. If you think you can do it better, go for it but, in my humble opinion, that would be a HUGE mistake!

All the best,

Your loyal fan!

— Glen

Here’s our team’s reaction to Glen’s story:

via GIPHY

I can’t promise you $1 million. But we know to get there it takes courage, tenacity, conviction … Strong Hands.

So, let’s see if you have what it takes…

Have You Mastered Your Strong Hands With Our Strategy?

We try to give you everything you need to invest for America 2.0.

Paul even launched a new PaulCast podcast to give you more.

Episode 2 is now live if you haven’t listened in yet: “The 1 and ONLY thing that matters this week as the Fed raises interest rates.”

So, whether you’ve been listening to Paul for a while — here, on Twitter or YouTube —or you’re new to the Bold Profits family, I thought I’d give you a chance to test your Strong Hands knowledge.

The first five readers who submit the correct responses will receive one of our specially designed Strong Hands t-shirts! ✊

Are you ready?

Here are five quiz questions to test your Strong Hands Nation know-how:

The first five readers who submit the correct responses will get some swag to brag about the Strong Hands Nation!

Thanks for taking our quiz!

And stay Strong Hands.

We’ll feature the answers in your Saturday Bold Profits Daily.

But, before I sign-off on this week’s article, please remember …

Stay In. Stay in for $1 Million!!

Not a promise, but a worthy goal

It’s not the time to let the market shake you out with fear. Flex your Strong Hands muscles and hold on!

We’re living during a notable time of innovative transition.

It won’t be easy … it will be worth it.

Stocks have volatile swings. They go up, and they go down.

That’s why we recommend stocks for a three- or even five-year time frame.

And those who do invest with conviction and ride the volatility with Strong Hands stand to be victors.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

