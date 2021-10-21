Trade in Your Blacklist Stocks for Fintech

There’s a powerful force sweeping the market as we speak.

It could dictate the Dow Jones shakeup leading it to 100K.

Even Cathie Wood of ARK Invest believes it will be the driving force of the bull market until 2038.

This force is made up of 90 million strong with the largest purchasing power.

I’m talking about millennials.

A great way to make money in the markets is to invest in how millennials are buying.

That’s why today I want to tell you about one of the biggest millennial mega trends: fintech.

And sometimes it’s not always about what stocks to buy … it’s about which ones to blacklist and sell ASAP.

It’s like Paul says: “The speed is unknown, but the America 1.0 destination is zero.”

Make sure you don’t have these two stocks dragging down your portfolio…

Banks Out, Fintech IN

I hear a lot of conversations about personal finances in my millennial circle of friends.

With student loans, car loans, first-time mortgage payments, maybe some bar tabs or online shopping bills, millennials want the lowest prices and easiest payment options.

People want to get the greatest bang for their buck. I can’t blame them.

This is at the heart of the fintech revolution.

Traditional finance companies and banks have held a monopoly on your money transactions for decades. All while charging large fees.

This is very America 1.0.

And here are two of the biggest culprits:

Blacklist No. 1: Visa Inc. (NYSE: V).

Blacklist No. 2: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Both JPMorgan and Visa have roughly a $500 billion market cap. They take up a lot of room in the Dow.

Now for the good news.

Fintech companies are quickly taking market share from old-world bank and finance stocks.

Fintech provides services that charge a flat rate, no monthly fee and go beyond just payment processing to facilitate stock and crypto investing all within their easy-to-use apps.

Two examples of America 2.0 fintech companies are Square Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. Together they make up about $500 billion in market cap.

It took decades for Visa and JPMorgan to reach a $100 billion valuation. It took PayPal less than two decades and Square a little over one decade to reach the $100 billion mark.

This tells you that people — with millennials leading the way — are turning away from traditional finance for fintech. Transaction behaviors have shifted from complicated fees to more efficient fintech options.

And from the looks of it, Square and PayPal are just scratching the surface.

Both are dipping into the cryptoverse, while on the other side, the head of JPMorgan, Jamie Diamond, still calls bitcoin worthless…

You can definitely see the divide here, right?!

That is why it is clear to me the old-world companies in the Dow — like Visa and JPMorgan — are likely to be replaced by fintech giants, Square and PayPal.

Strong Hands Conviction — Sell Your Blacklist Stocks

It’s easy to point the finger after traditional businesses go under and say, “oh I knew that would fail.”

It’s hard to adapt to a trend or a buying behavior that’s new, innovative and solving an old-world problem … especially when many haven’t been convinced there’s a problem in the first place.

We call this conviction in our mega trends Strong Hands.

When we see an America 2.0 trend worth investing in, we tell our readers to jump on quick, even though we may be early because we know big gains take time.

It takes a certain vision as the future unfolds.

If you are new to Bold Profits, I think the first step is our laser-focused America 2.0 portfolio, Profits Unlimited.

Profits Unlimited covers all of our America 2.0 mega trends — including millennials and fintech.

First, you learn how to keep your Strong Hands conviction with our trades in order to resist the urge to sell during volatility.

To give you an example, Paul recommended PayPal back in 2019.

A year later, we had the 2020 corona-crash, and PayPal dropped nearly 25% below our model entry price, yet Paul told his readers to hang in there — the fintech trend hasn’t changed.

Now our readers are currently sitting on more than a 130% gain on PayPal with the potential for further growth:

Strong Hands.

The second thing you learn in Profits Unlimited is what to clear out of your portfolio. To get you started, we have the full Blacklist report.

It has 100 — yep, 100 — America 1.0 companies destined for zero that you can sell today.

If you’re ready to invest for America 2.0, check out all the details here and start mastering these steps. You’ll also see how to unlock the full Blacklist.

Happy investing,

Patrick Goodrich

Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing