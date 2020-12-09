Tesla powerpacks, 12-million-mile battery, $51 trillion market…

It’s no secret that the new energy market is heating up.

And 2021 is going to be the year to invest.

Because as impressive as all of that sounds, this mega trend is going to get even bigger.

Energy storage is the heartbeat of America 2.0.

And with positive catalysts like declining battery costs, 2021 of all years is going to be a very important year for energy storage.

Check out this chart.

It shows how U.S. energy storage deployments are now at staggering high levels.

Simply put, energy storage is on an upward trajectory going into 2021 and is poised as one of the hottest investment plays for next year.

Tesla’s IN the New Energy Game: Are You?

Just look at what’s happened in 2020.

Energy storage in the U.S. has seen all-time high growth this year.

Energy storage innovations are a breakthrough in harnessing the power of the sun through sophisticated batteries.

It can store energy to be used later when demand is high.

One of the best examples of energy storage at work are Tesla’s Powerpacks.

Powerpacks are sizable energy storage and can house a lot of energy for quite a long time.

Per Tesla: “Powerpacks house the world’s most sophisticated batteries.”

Powerpacks work together with homes that are equipped with Tesla’s solar panels/roofs and Tesla’s Powerwall.

These homes are then linked to Powerpacks and form what is called a virtual power plant.

Energy storage like Powerpacks are sustainable, robust, efficient and affordable.

And it’s contributing to a boom for new energy in America 2.0.

The U.S. experienced record-high, quarterly energy storage deployments which is just the beginning of amazing growth in this market.

According to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report, 476 megawatts of storage were deployed in the third quarter of 2020.

This is an increase of 240% over the previous high, just set last quarter.

That’s not all.

One report shows a U.S. power market using solar or wind energy grew more than fourfold in April through June compared to the first of the year.

In all, the energy storage market is on track to double the annual deployments of battery storage this year and triple it again next year.

The U.S. is already eclipsing record installations in nearly every quarter.

And, looking beyond 2021, toward 2030, according to data from Energy Storage Association: “The sector can be more confident than ever that the goal of 100GW by 2030 is an achievable one.”

No. 1 ETF and Stock for New Energy Boom

To play this accelerating new energy market in 2021, consider buying shares in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Nasdaq: QCLN).

Up almost 170%, over the past year, QCLN is on a tear with room to grow!

The new energy boom is a HUGE America 2.0 innovation on Paul’s radar for 2021.

You know Paul loves his Tesla, but his battery prediction could be 25X more powerful than his Tesla.

This could send a Tesla across the country nearly four times — on a single charge!

It is creating the electric vehicle of the future: a gasoline-free car.

Today, there are 1 million electric cars in America alone.

Thanks to this “super battery” … that number is expected to soon grow to 21 million.

That’s part of the reason he predicts the market could rocket into a $51 trillion mega industry over the next decade.

