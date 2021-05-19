“To me, this is the biggest no-brainer moment.”

— Paul Mampilly

As you can see, Paul is incredibly bullish about investing in forward-looking America 2.0 companies.

And I’m going to tell you about one of the biggest investments for America 2.0.

Blockchain.

Blockchain technology is big in the crypto world. It’s the decentralized, digital record-keeping technology behind the bitcoin network.

But it’s so much more. It’s set to disrupt almost every industry.

A new report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts organizations will spend nearly $6.6 billion on blockchain solutions this year worldwide.

That is a 50% jump from 2020!

And looking out to 2024, global blockchain tech solutions will nearly triple to $19 billion, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48%.

On top of it being a no-brainer moment, Paul told us: “All the acceleration that the post-pandemic environment has created is fuel for so much momentum behind all America 2.0 and Fourth Industrial Revolution businesses.”

And by the looks of how blockchain technology is speeding up at a lightning pace … Paul was right.

Buy Into Blockchain’s Booming Demand

From banking to manufacturing, opportunities for blockchain are boundless.

IDC research findings support this growing business demand for blockchain:

This is an important time in the blockchain market as enterprises across markets and industries continue to increase their investment in the technology. The pandemic highlighted the need for more resilient, more transparent supply chains, healthcare delivery, financial services, and so much more, and enterprises around the world have been investing in blockchain to provide that resiliency and transparency.

What is also very important right now is that we are seeing real interest and investment by corporations, financial institutions, and even governments in areas they previously viewed with some uncertainty such as cryptocurrencies, digital assets, central bank digital currencies, decentralized finance, and stablecoins.

This investment will have major implications in a very short time on everything from retail to financial services to capital markets.

Blockchain is so vital in America 2.0 because it’s a digital record of transactions with no central authority.

These transactions are individual in nature and link together in single lists known as chains. What is built on the blockchain is open for everyone to see, making it great for cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain tech solutions are nearly inexhaustible, and businesses are taking notice.

The industry leading the charge on blockchain spending in 2021 is banking.

Banks use blockchain to facilitate cross-border payments and transaction settlements. According to IDC, today banking accounts for almost 30% of worldwide spending on blockchain.

The manufacturing sector is a close second, using blockchain to verify the source and validity of a product as it moves through its value chain.

Industries rounding out the top five on blockchain spending are professional services, retail and insurance.

Plus, industries that will see the fastest growth in blockchain spending through 2024 are:

Professional services (56.0% CAGR).

State/local government (53.3% CAGR).

Health care (52.7% CAGR).

With all these industries adopting blockchain, you should be watching this as a stellar investment opportunity.

2 Ways to Invest in Blockchain Today

Here are two ways to play the 2021-and-beyond blockchain boom:

No. 1: Consider buying shares in the Amplify Transformation Data Sharing ETF (NYSE Arca: BLOK). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) invests at least 80% of its net assets in publicly traded companies actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies.

No. 2: Click here to learn more about Paul’s bullish take on blockchain technology. In fact, he wrote a whole report on it and his top stock recommendation. There’s a brief window of opportunity for you to invest in the company at the forefront of blockchain technology before it explodes into a potential $3 trillion mega industry. Click here to see all the details and how you can claim your “blockchain action plan” today.

Greater adoption of blockchain technology solutions is where businesses are headed.

It’s best you’re well positioned to ride this surge, too.

