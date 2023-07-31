What is “investor psychology?”

Sometimes we have internal biases that can stop us from making smart decisions — especially when we invest our money in the stock market.

Like Mike Carr said last week, behavioral finance is the study of how people often make investing decisions based on emotion, rather than logic.

He also explained three of the most common internal biases that could be killing your profits.

So on today’s episode of The Banyan Edge Podcast, I’m joined by Adam O’Dell to talk about a cure to human error.

How can investing tools like trading models and AI software help us cut through our mental stopgaps and trade more efficiently? (And make more money doing it.)

