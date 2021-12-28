 be_ixf;ym_202112 d_28; ct_50

What’s Your Top 2022 Prediction?

Paul Mampilly

Good afternoon Bold Profits Nation!

I hope you had a wonderful holiday!

And to add to your New Year’s resolutions: Get pumped for 2022!

Forget the roaring 2020s.

2022 is the dawn of the New Digital Gilded Age. And with it, there will be PLENTY of opportunities for you!

In fact, my team made our big predictions for the new year. Catch up on them here.

Now, I want to hear from you. (And get the Bold Profits team in the competitive spirit for their 2022 calls. 😊)

Let me know: Which prediction are you banking on in 2022?

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

P.S. Are you leaning toward Amber’s new energy prediction? Good! I am 100% confident that we will see an era of new energy unfold in the new year and beyond. And I have a prediction of my own … a 12 million mile battery that will REVOLUTIONIZE electric vehicles and our world. Take a look at the details.

