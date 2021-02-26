Market Crash? What’s Going On?!
Bitcoin, Tesla, cannabis … crashed this week.
But we think it’s really a bunch of FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt).
You have to zoom out a little to see the big picture.
If you look at the markets, stocks have basically gone up uninterrupted for almost a year now.
I’m talking 100s%, 1,000s% up. It’s normal to see some pullback.
Let’s look at everything that’s going on. We’re going to debunk three mainstream theories for today’s stock market:
- Interest rates
- Inflation
- Collapse of the U.S. dollar
Watch the full IanCast roundup to see our outlook on the markets and your stocks now:
Regards,
Editor, Rapid Profit Trader