This crisis in the banking sector is not going away anytime soon. And as Mike Carr will tell you, it’s much bigger than Silicon Valley Bank, or even the tech sector at large.

Last week, he pointed out that this isn’t a “banking problem.” It’s actually a problem with how venture capitalism works, especially in tech companies.

On today’s podcast, Mike breaks down this idea further, explaining the bigger picture of how this shake-up with big banks is affecting U.S. businesses — and how this could bring us even closer to a recession.

He also identifies the best way to not lose money in this economy: with a short-term investing strategy that can give you great results in times of extreme volatility.

