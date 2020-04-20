The V-Shaped Recovery Propelling America 2.0 Stocks

It’s like alphabet soup for describing this recovery.

Financial gurus and economists are talking about “W-shaped,” “U-shaped” and even “L-shaped” recoveries. But I’m calling “V.”

V for victory!

Right now, we’ve touched bottom in the market. It’s ready to take off like a rocket with the America 2.0 momentum fueling stocks to new highs.

But you don’t have to wait to invest in the America 2.0 bull market.

Right now, our stocks are heating up thanks to merging mega trends like the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

And in today’s Market Talk, we’ll tell you the best way to corner the market’s “V-recovery” by taking advantage of America 2.0 now:

Before I sign off, I need to shout a big THANK YOU! With your help, we’ve reached a YouTube milestone — 20,000 subscribers.

Wow. I’m incredibly touched and grateful for your support. And I’m dedicated to bringing you the best content possible through this channel. To see our latest video, comment, like or subscribe, you can click here.

Thank you again Bold Profits Nation! Here’s to another 20,000!

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

P.S. Which stocks have the most potential to benefit from this V-recovery? America 2.0 stocks. You see, I believe we’re going to see the Dow soar to 100,000 and real estate double (see the proof here). And those at the forefront of this economic upgrade will reap massive financial rewards. Citizens from every edge of our great nation — from farmers to doctors — will have the chance to profit. Watch this video now to see the best move you can make to be a profit-taking 2020 investor.