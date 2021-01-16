 be_ixf;ym_202101 d_16; ct_50

Select Page

What’s the BUZZ on Your 4 New Stocks to Buy for 2021?

Posted by | Jan 16, 2021 | , ,

2 minute, 1 second read

What’s the BUZZ?

Four new America 2.0 plays you need to add to your portfolio TODAY!

Paul just released his 2021 version of STUF (congrats on a 479% gain from that play!).

Now, we’re ready to make an even bigger splash this year with BUZZ:

BUZZ stocks explanation chart

Buying into BUZZ will get you into the most promising mega trends of America 2.0: Cryptos, automated vehicles, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and digital home-buying.

We’ve made some pretty big calls on these with our 2021 predictions.

And BUZZ is your way in.

The best part?

BUZZ is a rare glimpse into some of the types of high-flying stocks Paul recommends in his Profits Unlimited open model portfolio.

Profits Unlimited is where Paul makes his laser-focused stock picks for America 2.0.

To get updates and more of Paul’s stocks such as BUZZ, make sure you’re subscribed to Profits Unlimited by clicking here.

The Best Bold Profits Daily Mega Trends in Action

Here are some incredible recommendations the team found for you this week to give you exposure to our top mega trends:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

P.S. We’re putting together a new Bold Profits Daily report all about BUZZ. Keep an eye out. We’ll let you know as soon as it’s ready for you!

Recommended For You

The Surprise Reason Inflation Could Rock Your Stock Portfolio

America 1.0 Crash — Stay #BOP on Bitcoin & These Stocks!

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This