Why Tesla’s Newest Innovation Leads the 4th Industrial Revolution

Paul Mampilly

We’re in the midst of an astonishing economic upgrade I call America 2.0 — the Fourth Industrial Revolution — and everyone else is missing it!

Why?

Because they’re looking in their rearview mirror. But we’ve kept our eyes on the road ahead.

As we speak, Tesla is taking yet ANOTHER step closer to making self-driving vehicles the new normal.

The building blocks of America 2.0 are rising up all around us. The time to start investing in this incredible movement is now, while everyone else is looking the other way.

And there’s one Tesla opportunity that I’m sure no one else is talking about.

Check out this week’s Market Talk to learn about the industries — such as autonomous cars, blockchain and the Internet of Things — that are leading America 2.0 in our new weekly segment!

If you’re just starting to invest in America 2.0, you can follow me on Twitter @MampillyGuru. I’m on there every day, building a roadmap for this new industrial revolution.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

