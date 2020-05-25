Tesla’s New Energy Discovery: Bigger Than EVs?

You might think of Tesla as an automaker.

And of course, you’re not wrong.

But, Elon Musk’s innovative company is much more than the world’s leading maker of electric vehicles.

It’s also a global leader in renewable energy — one of the key mega trends at the heart of what Paul Mampilly calls America 2.0.

In this edition of Macro Monday, I’m sharing details on a new Tesla energy initiative that’s so impressive it could outgrow Tesla’s automotive business!

And the best part: There are opportunities for everyday consumers — and investors — like you and like me to take advantage of NOW.

I’ll tell you all the details here:

Tesla and other America 2.0 leaders are innovating every day.

In order to keep up with all the important advancements, updates, macroeconomic developments and the latest economic releases — you can follow me on Twitter at @ALancasterGuru.

I post almost every day on the latest and greatest happenings in America 2.0.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing