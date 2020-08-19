Story Highlights:

See how Tesla stacks up against other EVs.

The global EV market is set to rocket fivefold with revenues reaching $567 billion by 2026.

I’ve found a trade that lets you profit by investing in a key component of ALL electric vehicles.

Bold Profits readers will tell you: If you want to get in the ring with Tesla Inc., you better bring it!

But the question still pops up…

How does Tesla rank among its competitors?

On my Twitter page there’s always a lively conversation about Tesla versus any potential new electric vehicle (EV) competitors.

Almost daily I receive questions about up-and-coming EV makers and how they stack up against Tesla.

So today, we’re going to have a head-to-head to crown the king!

Tesla vs. the world of EV makers.

What’s even better is that — no matter the winner — it doesn’t change that the global EV market is set to rocket fivefold with revenues reaching $567 billion by 2026.

That means there’s an opportunity for you to make some pretty spectacular gains.

And I have a great recommendation for you today. It’s going to see a surge because it’s a way to invest in the one thing at the very core of all EVs … the battery.

But first, let’s take a look and compare the competition out there to determine which EV really comes out on top.

Corner No 1: Tesla, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA)

Tesla stock is on a tear!

As you know, we predict it’s very possible that Tesla will hit $4,000 per share (pre-stock split-adjusted price.)

Let’s face it, Telsa is a company that functions on another level.

Tesla is just not a high-performance EV maker, but it also specializes in solar-energy and battery-energy storage products.

Tesla is a Bold Profits team favorite across the board. Ian put it this way:

Elon Musk is always full speed ahead on everything. Which is why things at Tesla move at a completely different speed than any other company. And it moves on all fronts simultaneously.

Since its start in 2003, Tesla’s focus is on manufacturing “state of the art” EVs.

But longstanding internal combustion engine (ICE) car manufacturers want in on the action. And you can see why…

The global EV market is projected to increase fivefold by 2026. It will grow from $115 billion in revenue in 2019 to $567 billion in revenue by 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%:

Corner No 2: ICE Manufacturers Entering the EV World

Long-standing ICE manufacturers have their work cut out for them.

Companies such as Nissan, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Kia are going to have to step it up to compete with Tesla.

As Paul would say, they have to embrace America 2.0 and leave America 1.0 in the dust.

Taking a big market share of the EV market is proving difficult with Tesla at the helm.

For the first half of 2020, Tesla had 28% of the world’s full-electric vehicle sales, according to CleanTechnica.

This top-five group accounts for 62% of all full-electric vehicle sales through the first half of 2020.

Take a look at how they rank:

And check out this head-to-head comparison table that lists current and upcoming EVs.

The table is sorted by EV battery range and vehicle body style.

As you can see, Tesla leads on battery range in three of the body style categories: coupe, pickup truck and sedan.

*0-62 mph

The Real Winner Here is You

Based on my research, as competition heats up in the EV market, Tesla still reigns supreme.

But no matter which EV automaker tops your favorite list, it’s important to note that the future growth and popularity of EVs is exponential.

Per MarketsandMarkets, the EV market is forecast to reach 26,951,318 units by 2030 from an estimated 3,269,671 in 2019. This is a CARG of 21.1%:

Also according to its research:

The electric vehicle market has witnessed rapid evolution with the ongoing developments in automotive sector. Favorable government policies and support in terms of subsidies and grants, tax rebates and other non-financial benefits in the form of car pool lane access, and new car registration (specifically in China where ICE engine new car registration are banned in some urban areas) the increasing vehicle range, better availability of charging infrastructure and proactive participation by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) would drive the global electric vehicle sales.

No matter which EV is crowned king (Tesla in our books), you still win.

That’s because one of the best investing angles for the EV boom is through the battery.

You see, lithium-ion batteries are one of the key components in electric vehicles … all electric vehicles, including king Tesla.

That’s why I recommend buying Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE: LIT).

LIT is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in the full cycle of lithium batteries — from mining the metal and refining it to battery production.

Since its March 23, 2020, low, LIT is up a whopping 115%:

Don’t miss out on getting in on the EV wave in America 2.0. Buying into the battery technology at the core of the revolution is one of the best ways to do so.

In fact, if you want to know what it takes to get to a million-mile battery, you should read Paul’s new report here.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing