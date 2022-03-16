Tesla Upgrade: Are You Invested?

Tessie 2.0 is driving Paul to Florida!

Paul calls his current Tesla Model X, “Tessie.” But he’s getting an upgrade that features full self-driving (FSD) capabilities.

And of course, I have to see it for myself (maybe take her out for a joy ride 😉), so Paul is bringing her to Florida later this month.

Don’t worry! I’ll post videos when the time comes.

Can you imagine the possibilities and opportunities that will arise from the adoption of self-driving technology? When everyone will be driven around by a robot-powered vehicle.

We’ll be able to get from point A to point B without having to worry about navigating the roadways.

Self-driving tech will enable us to spend more quality time talking with each other, reading or simply taking in the sights.

Now, a key reason I want to shed light on self-driving tech now is because of a first-of-its-kind ruling just issued by the U.S. government.

Look Mom! No Hands (or Steering Wheel)!

With autonomous vehicles (AV), you don’t need steering wheels or pedals. So why not get rid of them?!

And last Thursday, March 10, that’s exactly what U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) did:

[It’s] cleared the way for the production and deployment of truly driverless vehicles that do not include manual controls such as steering wheels or pedals.

The ruling allows companies to build and deploy autonomous vehicles without manual controls as long as they meet other safety regulations. Current self-driving cars, operating in small numbers in the U.S. today, typically include manual controls for backup safety drivers and to meet federal safety standards.

This new ruling is coming at a time when self-driving tech is taking a permanent foothold in the transportation market.

Report Linker predicts that the autonomous (driverless) car market, valued at about $21 billion in 2020, is expected to reach nearly $62 billion by 2026.

That’s growing at a compound annual growth rate of 22.75%!

As a background, per the NHTSA:

Fully automated cars and trucks that drive us, instead of us driving them, will become a reality. (Let me repeat that last phrase again. They will become a reality.) These self-driving vehicles ultimately will integrate onto U.S. roadways by progressing through six levels of driver assistance technology advancements in the coming years.

Self-driving tech and real-world road testing are well underway in the U.S.

In June 2020, the NHTSA launched an AV TEST initiative in partnership with states, local governments and private-sector stakeholders to lay the groundwork for a national autonomous vehicle network.

Check out this U.S. map:

The red dots on this map show current autonomous vehicle (AV) testing locations across the country.

Are any near you?

AVs like shuttles, cars, delivery robots and heavy trucks are being tested on public streets, highways, parking lots and university and business campuses.

Now I have to convince my husband to hop on board for the electric/autonomous vehicle revolution!

Until then, there’s still a remarkable investment opportunity in this space.

Like the Cars, the Profits Will Drive Themselves

When investing in game-changing technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, there are a couple of things to keep in mind:

No. 1: It’s good to be early. Technology doesn’t fully scale overnight. It takes time. That’s why we recommend a minimum three- to five-year hold time.

Being “early” means you get in low, ride the wave up and (hopefully) sell high for big gains.

No. 2: You can’t just buy one stock and done. (You can, but you’re limiting the potential of a mega trend to one.)

Sure, you can buy Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) and roll with the big gains we believe are coming. It’s a leader, but it’s not the only one. There will never just be one.

Look for more plays with growth behind them. This gives you more exposure and more chances to win.

When you look at our model portfolios, you’ll see we have it divided by mega trends with multiple recommendations.

In fact, Paul has several AV/EV plays. To see how to unlock them — plus ANOTHER way to gain exposure through a battery breakthrough — check this out.

If you’re looking to add more to your portfolio now, consider buying the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) invests in a basket of stocks that are relevant to the theme of autonomous technology and robotics.

Lastly and most importantly, if you ARE taking this time to add more stocks or average down — make sure you equal-weight your positions.

This is an important part of our Rules of the Investing Game.

If you’re new to Bold Profits or need a refresh you can download the free report here.

In it, Paul lays out five stock investing rules and three tools you’ll need today to ultimately succeed in the stock market.

Self-driving tech is here Bold Profits Nation.

Please make sure this mega trend is part of your America 2.0 portfolio.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing