Tesla & Teladoc: 2 Stocks Show You Why to Hold

Here’s my no-brainer question of the day: If you could go back in time and buy Tesla stock when it was priced under $200 — would you?

I’m guessing, yes.

We’ve seen record-highs in Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).

But that wasn’t always the case in our Profits Unlimited portfolio…

At one point, we actually sold it for a loss TWICE back in 2018:

Even when we sold, Paul remained #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) in TSLA. And after the second sell, he vowed to stick to his guns despite the many naysayers.

So, we got back in:

Now a little over three years and 1,329% later — those downs are but a blip for your Strong Hands in TSLA’s incredible history.

So when I ask if you’d go back in time to buy, it’s easier to say “of course!” Hindsight is 20/20.

Now, let me ask you about another stock. One that looks a lot like Tesla in 2019.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC).

It’s plummeted 75% from its all-time highs — and 54.9% year over year. But would you still buy?

Really, would you?

Stay Bullish Through Volatility … Here’s Why.

Teladoc has been hit hard by volatility:

But there are three reasons to stay bullish on this stock:

No. 1: Growth.

No. 2: Growth.

No. 3: Growth.

The point I’m trying to make is that stock prices rise and fall — like hemlines and temperatures — but a stock’s growth potential … that is what reveals the strength of its underlying business.

And on this key metric — growth, not stock price — Teladoc is a true America 2.0 company.

What you may not be seeing behind the volatile price decline of the stock is that its quarterly year-over-year growth from 2020 to 2021 was up 80.62%.

And the telehealth industry is what makes this stock such a great pro-growth opportunity:

Fortune Business Insights projects the telehealth industry will grow to more than $636 billion in 2028.

Medicare telehealth visits increased 63-fold during the pandemic — from 840,000 in 2019 to 52.7 million — and approved telemedicine services will stay in place until at least 2024.

Four in 10 Americans now use telehealth services — up from just 350,000 in 2013, patient surveys show. And a new Harris Poll finds 65% of Americans plan to use telehealth services after the pandemic.

This is an incredible revolution in medicine that lets patients and doctors meet virtually with a smartphone, tablet or computer app as a convenient alternative to in-office visits.

We won’t go back. Only forward. And that’s how we recommend you invest.

It Pays to Hold Strong Hands

Teladoc echoes what was happening with the EV (electric vehicle) businesses in 2019 when Tesla started its rise.

In April of that year, Tesla missed its earnings estimates. The stock declined to its 52-week low of $176.99 on June 3.

Even so, Tesla delivered a record 367,500 vehicles that year — 50% more than in 2018. Last year, that number soared to 936,172 vehicles.

And Tesla’s stock today? It’s just under $1,000 — a 416% increase!

The lesson here: Growth is what matters.

Now, that doesn’t make it easy to hold your stocks through the volatility.

In fact, it stinks. I know as I’m looking at my personal portfolio on my phone right now.

But then I hear Paul’s voice in my head. STRONG HANDS! And I think about all the people who missed out on Tesla because of volatility. Who might miss out on Teladoc…

Straight from the IanCast:

Paul: People seem to think you can create a company out of scratch that will be instantly profitable.

Ian: We’ve never seen an explosion of innovation like we have now … where a company will come out and say that we’re providing telehealth services.

A couple years ago everybody was like: ‘What is that?’ And now there’s been a total shift in that and nobody wants to go the doctor for anything that they don’t have to go to the doctor for, they can stay home and do it on their phone.

So I’m putting my phone down and thinking about the future … America 2.0.

All of these companies are creating new industries that will make life better. It won’t happen overnight.

But like cars, electricity, airplanes … it is inevitable.

Paul believes a rally is coming for America 2.0 stocks — sooner rather than later. To see the data he’s watching and why he believes you should stay in, watch this:

Until next time… Hold strong and stay #BOP.

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing

