TSLA Supercharged Us & Your Stocks

You’ve got to see this to believe it. Amber and I hit the road in the new Tesla Model X Plaid.

But before she hit Ludicrous Mode (and had me grabbing for the handle), we realized our battery charge was low …

So, we made a quick pit stop to the FASTEST Supercharger I’ve ever seen (video included)!

I shouldn’t be surprised. Elon Musk is an America 2.0 innovator.

He’s now expanding his empire with Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and Dogecoin (DOGE). This is a spark for the innovation rally we’ve said is coming with our stocks.

Look at Tesla:

so much #Elon news going on can't forget $TSLA

for this qtr

Deliveries yoy: 310,048 vs 184,800 +68%

Production yoy: 305,407 vs 180,338 +69%

Giga Berlin ✅

Cybertruck 2023 ✅

Stock Split ✅#BOP on $TSLA — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) April 4, 2022

We’re diving into all the Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) happenings — stock split, Giga Berlin drone and THREE ways you can buy into this electric vehicle (EV) revolution today:

I’m going to cover the Tesla stock split in full detail in tomorrow’s video, so tune in. But if you want in on the details about a battery secret I’ve been watching for our Profits Unlimited model portfolio, watch this.

