Before you listen to the naysayers bash Tesla’s one-day stock pop, I’m going to tell you something that everyone needs to hear.

Tesla is not just a car company.

It’s so much more. Tesla is actually an artificial intelligence and battery company.

Its cars are more like computers on wheels. And big moves in Tesla’s stock price like the one we saw this week are clear proof of America 2.0 — the new pushing out the old.

Forget a “Tesla killer.” There’s not one. And TSLA $4,000 is getting closer and closer.

Tesla is helping to drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

And it’s going to bring even bigger gains for investors who believe in this new-world stock.

Watch my Iancast today for all the details, including how you can get the leading America 2.0 stocks in game-changers such as Tesla, cannabis and bitcoin.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader