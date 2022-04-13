Tesla Robotaxis: 3 Options to Invest Based on YOUR #BOP Level…

“Look mom! No hands!!”

Tesla’s self-driving technology is amazing!

Just watch this clip of me taking Paul out for a hands-free drive:

The 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid navigated the road like a pro while in self-driving mode.

A tractor trailer drifted into our lane and in response, the Model X nudged over ever so slightly away from the rig. Amazing.

This driving experience truly exemplifies Tesla’s advancement in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. It’s unmatched.

EV buyers are taking notice too. I mean the gas prices don’t hurt EV attention either!

For all of 2020 and 2021, Tesla EVs accounted for 79% and 69.95% of new EVs registered in the U.S., respectively.

This huge number solidifies the company as a giant in its industry:

But you know us. You know Tesla. We can’t just look at the now.

Always keep your eyes on the future — especially during times like this when we’re getting hit with market volatility and it’s testing our Strong Hands.

It won’t last.

The market will rebound and America 2.0 will lead the way. And we fully believe you’ll see that reflected in your portfolio and your gains.

As for Tesla — watch what’s coming next…

Buckle Up for Tesla Robotaxis!

Tesla’s exciting Cyber Rodeo event in Austin, Texas just wrapped up.

This event officially opened Tesla’s newest Gigafactory that Elon Musk coins as “the most advanced car factory the earth has ever seen.”

But Elon also revealed his vision for the Tesla Robotaxi:

What I can say is we’re gonna move to truly massive scale — scale that no company has ever achieved in the history of humanity. That has to happen to transition the world to sustainable energy. Massive scale, Full Self-Driving, there’s gonna be a dedicated Robotaxi that’s gonna look quite futuristic.

Robotaxis are a mega trend we’ve talked about with you before. They are self-driving autonomous vehicles that operate without any human involvement.

Sure, it’s not the first time we’ve heard of Elon’s plan, but the new announcement shows why you should be #BOP — bullish, optimistic and positive now.

Change happens and technology accelerates during times like these.

And now is the time to put on your #BOP glasses and take advantage early.

Invest in the Tech Pushing Tesla’s Robotaxis Forward

No matter the design, robotaxis are the ride of the future.

And as Paul and I see it, when Tesla’s Robotaxi phenomenon takes hold, the value of Tesla EVs will jump.

Though we are at the introduction phase of the product cycle for robotaxis, their forecasted impact on transportation will be significant.

Last year, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest calculated that Tesla’s Robotaxi fleet could generate more than $1 trillion in annual operating earnings by 2030.

$1 trillion!

And globally, per Allied Market Research, the robotaxi market size is projected to reach $38.6 billion by 2030 — with passenger transportation accounting for just over half of that value at nearly $17 million.

Paul shared with the team that he noticed the attendees at Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo “were in an optimistic, celebratory mood, looking forward to the Cybertruck, Robotaxis, Full-Self-Driving and a bright optimistic future.”

We feel the same way! The future is very bright for America 2.0 innovations like this.

To make sure you’re in these investment opportunities, here’s what you can do…

To get your feet in the innovation waters:

No. 1: Buy shares in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ). Cathie Wood is on the same page as we are about the future. This is a great way to gain exposure to a basket of innovation stocks.

To be more direct:

No. 2: Buy shares in Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA). We’ve recommended the stock in our Profits Unlimited portfolio since 2018. It’s made readers 1,400% so far. And guess what? We’re holding on for more growth ahead!

Now, if you’re like us, and feeling incredibly bright about the America 2.0 innovation future — this one is for you:

No. 3: Tesla Robotaxis? What next?

As you can see, our world is changing. Technology is making things we see in sci-fi movies a reality!

One of Tesla’s original “godfathers” discovered another.

Its benefits seem “supernatural” because… Look at it:

This black nanopowder can “supercharge” a battery by 2,500%!

That’s enough to allow a Tesla to travel across the country nearly four times, all on a single charge!

This has cracked the code to the battery of the future.

So if you want in on the incredible game-changers of America 2.0, don’t wait until you see this on the next new car commercial.

Click here for the details now and invest before the growth soars astronomically.

