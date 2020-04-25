 be_ixf;ym_202004 d_25; ct_50

Select Page

Tesla Homes? Get Ready for “Endless Energy”

Posted by | Apr 25, 2020 | ,

2 minute, 12 second read

Tesla Homes? Get Ready for “Endless Energy”

We recently asked you: What are you most excited for in the future of America 2.0?

And you had a lot to say about one mega trend in particular.

New energy!

“[I’m looking forward to] extremely cheap or free electricity…”

“Autonomous Homes — Solar + Battery Power Homes! No more Power Lines. Maybe Tesla will lead us there!”

Well, we’re happy to tell you that the new energy revolution is taking off…

It’s growing at a faster pace than electric vehicles, wind and solar.

And now, it’s about to go from powering a few homes last year to 50 million American homes — beginning in the next few weeks.

This free energy device stands to mint more millionaires than crypto, pot and big tech companies like Google, Facebook and Apple … COMBINED!

This virtually unknown new energy technology is a fantastic way to invest in America 2.0.

Paul put it all together in a new special report: This Tiny Device Will Power Every Major American City — for Free.

In it, he reveals his favorite new energy stock that you can buy now to bolster your America 2.0 portfolio. Click here to read his new special report now.

Full-Force America 2.0 Coverage: Where to Invest Now

Here’s this week’s best of the best:

Our Bold Profits Daily team got a little bigger this week. We added two new America 2.0 correspondents to our lineup! Tamara Barkhanoy and Patrick Goodrich!

You can watch Paul introduce them (Tamara here and Patrick here) to find out what they’ll be bringing to the Bold Profits table every week.

And be sure to follow them both on Twitter @TBarkhanoy and @Pgoodrich6!

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

Recommended For You

The pandemic crashed the markets, sending stocks plunging 35% in less than a month. However, it also created huge investment opportunities.

3 Free Pandemic Plays for Quick Gains

5G “Boom and Bloom” — Your America 2.0 Revealed!

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This