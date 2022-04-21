TSLA Crushes It + 3D Printing New American Dream

How does Tesla do it?

Netflix falls 35%, but Tesla somehow gets it done.

It’s 81% UP in SALES!!!

Chip shortage??? What shortage? Not at Tesla.

Tesla — which made roughly 930,000 vehicles last year — is aiming to boost production by an average of 50% annually.

50%!

Wow.

$TSLA 1Q2021 crushes it 81% sales growth

147% profit growth

$2.22 free cash flow

$18 billion cash balance — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) April 20, 2022

Clearly, America 2.0 is starting to separate itself from the pack.

And it’s not just Tesla…

Another amazing technology we’re all in on is 3D printing.

I was just thinking about this as I’m settling into South Florida… And with real estate prices soaring: Can I even afford to buy a house right now?

In one recent report, Redfin — a real estate brokerage and data company — found that around 8% of U.S. homes are now valued at over $1 million dollars.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached a 5% average last week — the highest for rates in more than a decade.

Is it time to give up on the American Dream? Or … is it time to accept a NEW American Dream?

*3D printing has entered the chat. *

3D printing is on the verge of changing the construction and real estate industry.

It makes it significantly easier and less costly to build new homes.

3D printing will save the American Dream — by giving it a 2.0 upgrade!

3D Printing = Innovation in Action

The process for creating a 3D-printed home is simple: create a blueprint, send it to the printer, print the materials and assemble.

But this isn’t science fiction or something that will happen in the distant future… It’s here and happening right now.

In fact, the first 3D-printed home in the United States was delivered by Habitat for Humanity in December and Florida’s first 3D-printed home should be complete next month.

3D-printed homes have low cost, quick assembly and durability.

Most of these homes will be printed out of concrete that should be as durable as traditional concrete structures.

Construction takes about 12 hours, and they currently only cost around $10,000 on average for smaller homes.

This is a huge step toward combating rising prices, the supply shortage and rate hikes.

3D-printed homes also come with easy repairs, as the structural components can all simply be reprinted.

The Habitat for Humanity home even came with its own small 3D printer — capable of printing everything from electrical outlets to cabinet handles.

Stay Bullish on Tesla and 3D Printing!

The potential for 3D printing is vast, and it has wide applications outside of housing — such as use in space and product design among other things.

And that’s why we recommend numerous 3D-printing companies across our portfolios.

One of Paul’s top picks is 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) from our America 2.0 portfolio.

The stock has been on a roller coaster, but it’s still up 60% for Profits Unlimited readers since January 2020.

Earnings are set to come out on May 9th. And Amber and Paul will be watching for continued growth.

We recommend holding your America 2.0 stocks with Strong Hands for a minimum three to five years.

That’s because we’re investing for growth and innovations that will completely disrupt the old ways — such as 3D printing will for home construction.

And that’s just one example of what this tech will revolutionize. We’re extremely #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) on 3D printing.

The potential for gains in this industry has just begun.

We feel the same way about Tesla. There’s so much more growth ahead.

Will you be a part of it?

